The government’s ‘bonfire of the banalities’ train policy is so like The Thick of It it’s uncanny

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2022

Because there is clearly nothing more important to do with its time, the government has announced it will cut the number of announcements people hear on trains and railway stations.

Grant Shapps – transport secretary, apparently – said passengers were ‘all too often plagued by an endless torrent of repeated and unnecessary announcements’ in something he has dubbed the ‘bonfire of the banalities’. Whoever thought of that must have been very pleased with themselves.

But don’t take our word for it, here’s the man himself, in surely the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this week.

And it prompted no end of mockery, as you might imagine.

But the best spot – the very best spot – came courtesy of @AdamBienkov.

Uncanny.

And finally, not forgetting this very important announcement.

Schoolboy error, Shapps.

Source Twitter @transportgovuk Twitter @AdamBienkov