This sign language interpreter rose to the challenge of the speaker fainting

Austrian politician Eva-Maria Holzleitner fainted as she was addressing Austria’s parliament – don’t worry, she’s fine – but it’s what the sign language interpreter did that has grabbed our attention.

After the incident in October, she posted on Twitter

The sign, apparently, meant ‘died’, or as one person put it –

The interpreter: “She ded.”

pm_your_gay_thoughts

Here are some other comments we enjoyed.

She nailed that impression!

Childan71

HAHA 10/10 would hire this translator.

Reaper2811

Yes!! She is amazing. She’s like so calm but she signs it like 😐

Holiday-Obligation52

It begs one question –

If a woman falls in a conference and deaf people can’t hear it …

Affectionateutol

