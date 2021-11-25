This sign language interpreter rose to the challenge of the speaker fainting
Austrian politician Eva-Maria Holzleitner fainted as she was addressing Austria’s parliament – don’t worry, she’s fine – but it’s what the sign language interpreter did that has grabbed our attention.
After the incident in October, she posted on Twitter
The sign, apparently, meant ‘died’, or as one person put it –
The interpreter: “She ded.”
pm_your_gay_thoughts
Here are some other comments we enjoyed.
She nailed that impression!
Childan71
HAHA 10/10 would hire this translator.
Reaper2811
Yes!! She is amazing. She’s like so calm but she signs it like 😐
Holiday-Obligation52
It begs one question –
If a woman falls in a conference and deaf people can’t hear it …
Affectionateutol
READ MORE
The BBC sign language guy looks like he’s had enough of Boris Johnson and it’s perfect
Source r/unexpected