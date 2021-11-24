Weird Al had the best possible response to Kid Rock’s new video

Entertainment

Singer Robert Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock, is a Trump supporter, who ‘helped’ with his presidential campaign by performing at rallies, has repeatedly made homophobic and transphobic comments, flies the racist Confederate flag at gigs and is a gun-loving hunter.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that he’s also a part-time covidiot, refusing to close his bar during lockdown – although, surprisingly, he is vaccinated.

Four years after he last released new music, he has produced a full-blooded incredibly NSFW rap/rant against ‘snowflakes’ and cancel culture, called Don’t Tell Me How To Live.

We watched it so you wouldn’t have to. Imagine if Spinal Tap covered the Beastie Boys, produced by Snoop Dogg, and you’d have a ballpark idea of what we sat through.

In amongst the profanities, some of the more eyebrow-raising lyrics include –

“I’m more like the sharpest tool in the shed.” “Every opinion has a millennial offended.” “James Dean, sh*t, I’m more like Brad Pitt.” “Oh, I’m gonna soar like an eagle

My wings will carry me away

I’ve got the heart of a lion

And I get stronger every day.”

This is how tweeters have been reacting.

Oh hey a new Kid Rock song. The song: pic.twitter.com/ig05b3uPX9 — Samuel Stewart (@SamE_AsUsuall) November 19, 2021

Kid Rock makes music for guys who have to breathe into a tube to start their cars — Matt the Cool Guy (@undefeatedmatt) November 21, 2021

remember when kid rock released a song that was just sweet home alabama but bad — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 21, 2021

TFW when you hear Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/dDwlSpLWkU — The Stuffed Honey Badger (@TANyanotTONya) November 23, 2021

The image that TMZ used for its post about Kid Rock's song about being upset could also be used atop a post headlined "First look at Stacy Keach in Tim Burton's upcoming Mike Lindell biopic." pic.twitter.com/x3IKqGxVW0 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 21, 2021

But the best takedown has to be this one, from the incredible Al Yankovic – Weird Al.

To everybody that's congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that's not me. That's actually Kid Rock. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 22, 2021

His savage burn went down a lot better than the video had.

🤣!!! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 23, 2021

A brilliant joke https://t.co/y93qhSdsLY — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) November 23, 2021

We have reached peak 2021 https://t.co/RkkyLTd8Sx — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 23, 2021

lord bless this man https://t.co/LAuMH4ZU20 — Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) November 23, 2021

I AM IN TEARS 🤣 https://t.co/xOGviiMMVY — MRob 🖤 (@MarissaRoberto) November 22, 2021

Singer Ricky Davila had some excellent advice.

In a dreadful world full of Kid Rocks, Ted Nugents and Travis Tritts, always be a Dolly Parton. That’s the Gospel truth. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 22, 2021

Or a Weird Al.

