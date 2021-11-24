Entertainment

Weird Al had the best possible response to Kid Rock’s new video

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 24th, 2021

Singer Robert Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock, is a Trump supporter, who ‘helped’ with his presidential campaign by performing at rallies, has repeatedly made homophobic and transphobic comments, flies the racist Confederate flag at gigs and is a gun-loving hunter.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that he’s also a part-time covidiot, refusing to close his bar during lockdown – although, surprisingly, he is vaccinated.

Four years after he last released new music, he has produced a full-blooded incredibly NSFW rap/rant against ‘snowflakes’ and cancel culture, called Don’t Tell Me How To Live.

We watched it so you wouldn’t have to. Imagine if Spinal Tap covered the Beastie Boys, produced by Snoop Dogg, and you’d have a ballpark idea of what we sat through.

In amongst the profanities, some of the more eyebrow-raising lyrics include –

“I’m more like the sharpest tool in the shed.”

“Every opinion has a millennial offended.”

“James Dean, sh*t, I’m more like Brad Pitt.”

“Oh, I’m gonna soar like an eagle
My wings will carry me away
I’ve got the heart of a lion
And I get stronger every day.”

This is how tweeters have been reacting.

But the best takedown has to be this one, from the incredible Al Yankovic – Weird Al.

His savage burn went down a lot better than the video had.

Singer Ricky Davila had some excellent advice.

Or a Weird Al.

