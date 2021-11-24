Weird Al had the best possible response to Kid Rock’s new video
Singer Robert Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock, is a Trump supporter, who ‘helped’ with his presidential campaign by performing at rallies, has repeatedly made homophobic and transphobic comments, flies the racist Confederate flag at gigs and is a gun-loving hunter.
You probably won’t be surprised to learn that he’s also a part-time covidiot, refusing to close his bar during lockdown – although, surprisingly, he is vaccinated.
Four years after he last released new music, he has produced a full-blooded incredibly NSFW rap/rant against ‘snowflakes’ and cancel culture, called Don’t Tell Me How To Live.
— Kid Rock (@KidRock) November 19, 2021
We watched it so you wouldn’t have to. Imagine if Spinal Tap covered the Beastie Boys, produced by Snoop Dogg, and you’d have a ballpark idea of what we sat through.
In amongst the profanities, some of the more eyebrow-raising lyrics include –
“I’m more like the sharpest tool in the shed.”
“Every opinion has a millennial offended.”
“James Dean, sh*t, I’m more like Brad Pitt.”
“Oh, I’m gonna soar like an eagle
My wings will carry me away
I’ve got the heart of a lion
And I get stronger every day.”
This is how tweeters have been reacting.
Oh hey a new Kid Rock song.
The song: pic.twitter.com/ig05b3uPX9
— Samuel Stewart (@SamE_AsUsuall) November 19, 2021
Kid Rock makes music for guys who have to breathe into a tube to start their cars
— Matt the Cool Guy (@undefeatedmatt) November 21, 2021
#GonnaTellMyKids this was Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/gbKrbl7nJg
— PamelaT 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@PieffT) November 21, 2021
remember when kid rock released a song that was just sweet home alabama but bad
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 21, 2021
TFW when you hear Kid Rock compared himself to Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/dDwlSpLWkU
— The Stuffed Honey Badger (@TANyanotTONya) November 23, 2021
The image that TMZ used for its post about Kid Rock's song about being upset could also be used atop a post headlined "First look at Stacy Keach in Tim Burton's upcoming Mike Lindell biopic." pic.twitter.com/x3IKqGxVW0
— David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 21, 2021
.@KidRock is fragile masculinity in a tanktop. https://t.co/Ns72Xewo0D
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 21, 2021
But the best takedown has to be this one, from the incredible Al Yankovic – Weird Al.
To everybody that's congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that's not me. That's actually Kid Rock.
— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 22, 2021
His savage burn went down a lot better than the video had.
🤣!!!
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 23, 2021
A brilliant joke https://t.co/y93qhSdsLY
— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) November 23, 2021
We have reached peak 2021 https://t.co/RkkyLTd8Sx
— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 23, 2021
lord bless this man https://t.co/LAuMH4ZU20
— Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) November 23, 2021
I AM IN TEARS 🤣 https://t.co/xOGviiMMVY
— MRob 🖤 (@MarissaRoberto) November 22, 2021
Singer Ricky Davila had some excellent advice.
In a dreadful world full of Kid Rocks, Ted Nugents and Travis Tritts, always be a Dolly Parton. That’s the Gospel truth.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 22, 2021
Or a Weird Al.
