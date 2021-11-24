These pigs uplugging the vacuum because they don’t like the sound is oinkredible stuff

Animals

If you only watch one funny pig video this week – what are the chances of watching more than one? – then make it this one.

It’s a video of these pigs who really, really don’t like the sound the vacuum cleaner makes. So they do this.

Oinkredible stuff.

‘These pigs are anti-vacs.’

TheNumberMuncher ‘This is the type of video my mother would send me and ask why I was never this bright when I was a lad.’

WhatACunningHam ‘Overall pigs are smarter than dogs. And are actually really social.’

Logical-Necessary803 ‘How cute, my pigs definitely don’t do that lol. They however will wait by the bathroom door for showers around 7 at night.’

Nobody-fool ‘Nature abhors a vacuum.’

