These pigs uplugging the vacuum because they don’t like the sound is oinkredible stuff
If you only watch one funny pig video this week – what are the chances of watching more than one? – then make it this one.
It’s a video of these pigs who really, really don’t like the sound the vacuum cleaner makes. So they do this.
Oinkredible stuff.
‘These pigs are anti-vacs.’
TheNumberMuncher
‘This is the type of video my mother would send me and ask why I was never this bright when I was a lad.’
WhatACunningHam
‘Overall pigs are smarter than dogs. And are actually really social.’
Logical-Necessary803
‘How cute, my pigs definitely don’t do that lol. They however will wait by the bathroom door for showers around 7 at night.’
Nobody-fool
‘Nature abhors a vacuum.’
HackneyMotion
READ MORE
Simply 30 fabulous examples of ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’
Source Reddit u/iBleeedorange