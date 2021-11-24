The rally drivers’ reaction to this terrifying crash is a proper jaw dropper

Sport

The video of this terrifying crash from which the rally drivers emerged unscathed just went viral on Reddit and it’s the most extraordinary watch.

‘Rally cars are pretty safe,’ said asianj1m who posted it on the subReddit ‘nextlevel’ and they’re not kidding,

And our favourite things people said about it.

‘They barely even flinched wtf.’

cheetos_slut

‘Perks of having 6 seatbelts.’

villager-news

‘And head and arm restraints, a full roll cage and knowing how to crash.’

DownTooParty

‘And a map so they know where they are headed.’

RetrogradeUranus

‘Navigation guy just holding the directions like, “ ok Bill, I told you about the hairpin coming up and yet you didn’t listen. This is why we keep losing!”

Egad86

‘Lol. He’s talking shit while in mid-flip. “And here we are again. Flipping in mid-air. Did you listen? No. And we are still flipping. Way to go Marco.”

Don_Julio_Acolyte

‘Sitting there like they’re waiting for their lunch to be handed through the window.’

RedditAnswersYou

‘They look mildly inconvenienced.’

payudas

‘Why cant they make normal cars like this?’

scicoolgamique-_-

‘Cuz they’d be way too expensive.’

winklevie

Source Reddit u/asianj1m