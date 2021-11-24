Simply 30 fabulous examples of ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’

Pics

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘ATBGE’, or ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’.

And you’ve probably got the idea already but just in case, here’s how it describes itself.

‘Awful Taste But Great Execution For everything that displays quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible. All things gaudy, tacky, overdone, and otherwise tasteless. Work done so well, you won’t know whether to love it or hate it.’

And here are 30 of the very finest (and funniest) examples.

1. ‘This skull carpet’

2. ‘Furry Mona Lisa …’



3. ‘A good way to make sure nobody steals your luggage’

4. ‘Asked My Mum For A Bedside Table Lamp For Christmas And Received This Sassy Young Lady’

5. ‘It’s Stupid, But Kinda Sick Ngl’

6. ‘Who needs a mask when you can have a personal ecosystem’

7. ‘Brazilian ad for condoms’

8. ‘Painting I found in a shop. Should have bought it’

9. ‘Me: I’m having issues projecting my voice Barber: Say no more’

10. ‘This woodwork’

11. ‘How to get killed by Police 101’

12. ‘This rug pattern CARVED into a hardwood floor’

13. ‘Tiny T. rex arms for your chicken’

14. ‘Butt Napkins’

15. ‘A knitted, skin-colored ski mask’



