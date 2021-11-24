The only 5 reactions you need to Dominic Raab saying the PM is “in great form”

Pics

After an ITV News reporter asked Boris Johnson if everything was okay, due to the shambolic nature of his speech to the CBI, many other people have been asking the same question. Downing Street made a ‘reassuring’ statement.

Boris Johnson is physically well and has a full grasp on the prime ministership.

I don’t know about you, but when the PM has to declare that the UK isn’t corrupt and Downing Street has to declare that the PM is ok, you start to think that all isn’t quite right with the world. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 23, 2021

During an interview on BBC Breakfast, Jon Kay asked Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab what he thought of the PM’s speech, and this was his answer.

Jon Kay – What did you make of the speech Boris Johnson made to the CBI? Dominic Raab – The PM was on great form… waffle Jon Kay – There are serious concerns within Downing Street about whether the Prime Minister has a grip on things.. #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/HdCErxzmG5 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 24, 2021

If the PM is ‘in great form’, we shudder to think what things would be like if he were in bad form.

“It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” https://t.co/NH4wK3TUAP — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 24, 2021

Mrs Brown's Boys is an incredible sitcom, says Are You Being Served https://t.co/WZKtIIMJhx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 24, 2021

Distinct "Weekend at Bernie's" messaging tone coming out at present. https://t.co/RqQO0ndWqx — Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) November 24, 2021

If ever a headline cried out for quotation marks it's this one. https://t.co/jrFvnpDawS — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) November 24, 2021

Of all the people to give reassurance I don't think "I didn't realise how close France was" Raab is who the PM would have wanted https://t.co/jbzNQjvlfu — Robin Jessica (@CelestialRobin) November 24, 2021

Macho posturing incoming in 3 …2 …

Today's PMQs will be him doing some push ups and squat thrusts to illustrate the point https://t.co/UK8iIuW9Zq — Duncan (@duncanm) November 24, 2021

