Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door to the PM’s CBI speech

Boris Johnson’s speech to business leaders at the CBI conference was so bad, it prompted a reporter to ask him if everything was okay.

'You lost your notes, you lost your place, you went off on a tangent about Peppa Pig – frankly, is everything okay?' Boris Johnson says his speech to the CBI 'went over well' after a reporter asks about him appearing to lose track of his notes pic.twitter.com/F7cznPQnYN — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 22, 2021

Here’s just a taste of the chaos.

The performance was quite rightly panned on all platforms, including Twitter.

Removing page numbers from Boris Johnson’s CBI speech. pic.twitter.com/kZF8AnwnnM — Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 22, 2021

Never, ever trust a man who says "forgive me" instead of "I'm sorry." — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) November 22, 2021

You think that's bad, you should have heard the speech he gave to Peppa Pig World about the CBI. — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 22, 2021

If ever a speech cried out for the attention of Michael Spicer’s long-suffering assistant in the Room Next Door, it was this one – and it got it.

“Why are you suddenly looking at the speech like it’s been written in hieroglyphics with a sausage?”

And that last line!

via Gfycat

Michael shared the sketch on Twitter, where it got this hearty welcome.

That’ll more than do, pig https://t.co/3P73tF733B — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 23, 2021

A magnificent last line ….the rest is also very good https://t.co/WW90JOaERJ — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) November 23, 2021

It’s here! And it’s damn funny. The master @MrMichaelSpicer nails it https://t.co/7L6BqgMSVo — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) November 23, 2021

Oh Michael you marvel. Although I don't know why you're still working for him. https://t.co/KdYXqZa90g — Pippa Evans (@IAmPippaEvans) November 23, 2021

Tempted to teach my British Politics course using only @MrMichaelSpicer’s Room Next Door videos and episodes of Yes, Prime Minister https://t.co/q9GrG8jE6j — Catherine Warrick (@CatWarr) November 23, 2021

What he said. 👇🏽

Genius and very funny. Enough Said✌✌ https://t.co/0hF5XYD32k — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 23, 2021

