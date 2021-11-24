Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door to the PM’s CBI speech
Boris Johnson’s speech to business leaders at the CBI conference was so bad, it prompted a reporter to ask him if everything was okay.
'You lost your notes, you lost your place, you went off on a tangent about Peppa Pig – frankly, is everything okay?'
Boris Johnson says his speech to the CBI 'went over well' after a reporter asks about him appearing to lose track of his notes pic.twitter.com/F7cznPQnYN
— ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 22, 2021
Here’s just a taste of the chaos.
Our disorganised Prime Minister. 🤦#CBIAnnualConference21 pic.twitter.com/f4Jkm9jIpD
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 22, 2021
The performance was quite rightly panned on all platforms, including Twitter.
Removing page numbers from Boris Johnson’s CBI speech. pic.twitter.com/kZF8AnwnnM
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 22, 2021
Never, ever trust a man who says "forgive me" instead of "I'm sorry."
— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) November 22, 2021
You think that's bad, you should have heard the speech he gave to Peppa Pig World about the CBI.
— THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 22, 2021
If ever a speech cried out for the attention of Michael Spicer’s long-suffering assistant in the Room Next Door, it was this one – and it got it.
“Why are you suddenly looking at the speech like it’s been written in hieroglyphics with a sausage?”
And that last line!
Michael shared the sketch on Twitter, where it got this hearty welcome.
That’ll more than do, pig https://t.co/3P73tF733B
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 23, 2021
A magnificent last line ….the rest is also very good https://t.co/WW90JOaERJ
— Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) November 23, 2021
Omg Michael 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0d29Hnlh9t
— Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) November 23, 2021
It’s here! And it’s damn funny. The master @MrMichaelSpicer nails it https://t.co/7L6BqgMSVo
— Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) November 23, 2021
Oh Michael you marvel. Although I don't know why you're still working for him. https://t.co/KdYXqZa90g
— Pippa Evans (@IAmPippaEvans) November 23, 2021
Tempted to teach my British Politics course using only @MrMichaelSpicer’s Room Next Door videos and episodes of Yes, Prime Minister https://t.co/q9GrG8jE6j
— Catherine Warrick (@CatWarr) November 23, 2021
What he said. 👇🏽
Genius and very funny. Enough Said✌✌ https://t.co/0hF5XYD32k
— Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 23, 2021
Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab