Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door to the PM’s CBI speech

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 24th, 2021

Boris Johnson’s speech to business leaders at the CBI conference was so bad, it prompted a reporter to ask him if everything was okay.

Here’s just a taste of the chaos.

The performance was quite rightly panned on all platforms, including Twitter.

If ever a speech cried out for the attention of Michael Spicer’s long-suffering assistant in the Room Next Door, it was this one – and it got it.

“Why are you suddenly looking at the speech like it’s been written in hieroglyphics with a sausage?”

And that last line!

via Gfycat

Michael shared the sketch on Twitter, where it got this hearty welcome.

What he said. 👇🏽

