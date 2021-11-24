These football tricks were amazing – until they weren’t

Videos

The keepy-uppy game of this pair is strong – but they might want to work on their social distancing.

Looks like he caught him in what football pundits euphemistically call “the upper thigh”.

The video was posted by u/GrayApparatus to the r/HadToHurt forum, and we can’t find fault with that choice.

Here are a few of the best comments.

That is a lot of work just to kick someone in the balls.

Yancey_Ward

Two words: Plausible deniability. “I swear I didn’t mean it.”

pgh9fan

To give credit where it’s due, u/adis11112002 had this to say.

Well, to be fair, they were really damn good up until that point.

Source r/HadToHurt Image Screengrab