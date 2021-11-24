These football tricks were amazing – until they weren’t
The keepy-uppy game of this pair is strong – but they might want to work on their social distancing.
Looks like he caught him in what football pundits euphemistically call “the upper thigh”.
The video was posted by u/GrayApparatus to the r/HadToHurt forum, and we can’t find fault with that choice.
Here are a few of the best comments.
That is a lot of work just to kick someone in the balls.
Yancey_Ward
Two words: Plausible deniability.
“I swear I didn’t mean it.”
pgh9fan
To give credit where it’s due, u/adis11112002 had this to say.
Well, to be fair, they were really damn good up until that point.
Source r/HadToHurt Image Screengrab