An Australian politician’s blunt takedown of an anti-vax bill tells it like it is

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie had the perfect response to a bill put forward by the right-wing populist One Nation party.

Supporters of the bill argued that vaccine mandates are discriminatory and sought to ban them in the areas of goods, services, facilities, employment, education, accommodation and sport.

This is how she explained why it isn’t discrimination to require a vaccine for certain jobs.

While her reference to a Chinese bat might be a bit Trump 2020, her core point defies argument – people get the vaccine to keep each other safe.

This tweet underlined her feelings on the matter.

I served in the Army for 10 years. You don’t sign up to make yourself safer. You sign up to put your life on the line so that other people’s lives will be protected. It’s that spirit that our country’s built on. To do right by your mate. https://t.co/xxLOeKfKOk — Jacqui Lambie (@JacquiLambie) November 23, 2021

Political editor Josh Butler, amongst others, shared the clip on Twitter.

very strong speech from Jacqui Lambie, bluntly opposing One Nation's vaccine mandate "discrimination" bill: "that's the way it is. We do that to keep people safe. How about that?"#auspol pic.twitter.com/sXv0DZtviq — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) November 22, 2021

People found the blunt words refreshing, posting responses like these.

Lambie nailing Hanson, and all these self-pitying, selfish "discrimination" whiners, to the wall. Love it https://t.co/agVdL9rILy — Tom Tanuki (@tom_tanuki) November 22, 2021

I dunno what else I’d agree with @JacquiLambie, but I thought this was the best summation I’ve seen anywhere about the situation around vaccines and passes. Australian politics tends to be very direct! Fair play. pic.twitter.com/1PIX6PQoZa — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) November 22, 2021

She sums it up “we put others before ourselves”. In a global pandemic, there’s no other way to do things. If ever there was a time when we need ppl to be selfless and think of others, it’s now. — Jewels 💎 – All done 💉 (@juliasilvertop) November 22, 2021

Gotta love that Aussie directness https://t.co/YmIMGqWT0s — Camilla Kerslake (@CamillaKerslake) November 23, 2021

Perhaps she could give Boris Johnson a few pointers.

Despite a small amount of cross-party support, the bill didn’t pass – and we’re sure that the speech will have persuaded a few waverers.

