Prepare to have your mind blown by this clever car trick
Daniel McDonald has carved out quite a niche for himself on social media asking people with posh cars “What do you do for a living?”
Along the way, he’s put that question to quite a few celebrities, like these.
@itsdanielmac
Every. Single. Celebrity I’ve Asked 🍿 What is Your Favorite Response?
He recently collaborated with magician and TikTok star, Zach King to create this variation on the theme.
@zachking
Sometimes life is not as it seems @itsdanielmac
Mind blowing stuff.
This was very relatable.
If you’re on TikTok, head over and follow Zach and Daniel to liven up your For You page.
READ MORE
This incredible Harry Potter broom trick will have you questioning your eyes
Source Zach King Image Screengrab