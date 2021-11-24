Simply 12 bosses who you’ll be very glad you don’t work for

Life

There’s a very popular and fast-growing corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ which is devoted to ‘those who want to end work, are curious about ending work [and] want to get the most out of a work-free life’.

So most of us, then.

Lots of it is devoted to snapshots of people’s bosses and the working conditions people are expected to work under.

And these 12 employers particularly stood out because, well, look.

1. ‘This got posted by my boss right after they mandated mandatory 6 day, 11 hr work days…’

2. ‘One of a seemingly endless series of unreasonable notes left by my boss. It’s great here’

3. ‘My boss decided to up the price of our previously free water …’



4. ‘Got a significant raise a few days ago. Boss messaged me today’

5. ‘Just saw this in a fast food restaurant’

6. ‘I bet it’s posted right next to a sign complaining that no one wants to work anymore’

7. ‘Pay chasers’

8. ‘I work at a small coffee shop. My boss just absent-mindedly poured unroasted beans into a batch of roasted ones. Here’s us separating 10,000 beans … by hand’

9. ‘FFS how should I respond to this …’

10. ‘They changed the sign, but it’s not any better’

11. ‘Found this in the break room in my new office. This can’t be legal can it?’

12. ‘So I bring a pecan pie to work. By noon it was missing. Found it a few hours later in my boss’s office’

