‘What becomes increasingly annoying as you get older?’ – 23 most relatable complaints

Life

One of the benefits of getting older is that, while you might not necessarily have more disposable income – chances are you’ll have a lot less – but there are so many more things to get annoyed about.

If you think you’re angry now, give it a few years and – trust us on this one – you’re going to be absolutely furious.

We only mention this after Redditor hxnry__0710 asked this.

“As you get older, what’s something that becomes increasingly annoying?”

And people vented their fury in some style. How many of these get your goat?

1.

‘Unnecessary noise. Grocery shopping on weekends.’

eboniya

‘As a single man in my 30s there are few simple pleasures I enjoy more than finding myself in a sparsely populated grocery store on a weekday morning.’

KYLO__R3N

2.

‘Other people.’

Your_Kindly_Despot

3.

‘Time. There’s either too much or too little.’

Eagle_1776

4.

‘Working non-stop. When do adults get summer break? It’s been 16 years.’

Not_A_Wendigo

5.

‘Remembering super obvious shit. I just spent a few solid minutes trying to recall my cousin’s name. And it wasnt until I remembered that we called her Babble-On as a kid, because she never shut up, that I remembered her name, Avalon.

‘I then realized she’s 25 now and freaked out because I swear she was 15 like a year ago. Lost a whole decade with that train of thought.’

dearthofkindness

6.

‘People being excessively loud in public. Stop screaming!’

lostinstasis

7.

‘Clutter! Stuff! It didn’t bother me that much when I was younger, but it’s definitely something that’s gotten increasingly on my nerves as I passed into my 30s. Definitely exacerbated by the grandmother-in-law who will not stop giving us stuff, no matter how often we ask her to.’

dinawia

8.

‘Being tired all the time.’

clarencemuraco

‘This. So I work out to fix it. Now I’m tired and in pain. Fuck you body!’

Shots_FIREd_2020

9.

‘It’s too “peopley” everywhere.’

Qbandolier

10.

‘My inability to fall asleep.’

NuclearWinterGames

‘It never ends till you’re so exhausted you need to sleep an entire day.’

IWantAStorm

11.

‘Sharing the burden of other peoples self-induced personal drama.’

Macarogi

‘This is why I say “that sucks” to everything with no follow up questions.’

lionofwar87

12.

‘When the subtitles don’t match the audio in a show.’

Mikailia