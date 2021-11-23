This TikTok Spider-Man’s freeze frame challenge fail is taking the web by storm
Brazilian TikToker Cleyton Spider – or @spider_slack – who describes himself as a professional slackline athlete and gaming video creator, has shown that he’s not too shabby at that social media lark, with almost 27 million followers.
It’s TikToks like these that keep them coming.
@spider_slack
Não foi dessa vez 😔
@spider_slack
deu certo 👍 @menornico
He decided to get on board with a challenge doing the rounds of the video-sharing platform, in which people use the freeze frame feature to make themselves look like a flying Superman.
This is how it’s supposed to go.
@mr_njonesofficial
I wish I could say that was my first time. What do you think? ##superman ##superginger ##fun ##bored ##gingeroftiktok ##fyp
And this is how @spider_slack’s attempt turned out.
@spider_slack
The clip has almost three million likes, and inspired people to come up with more apt Spider-Man film titles.
Spiderman: Working from Home
oppa.ya
Spider-Man: Don’t Do This At Home
ap3x_vr
Spider-Man: Broke a Bone
khaleelz_doom
Spider-Man: Home Alone
isa_brunito
Spider-Man: Home Concussion
dheanasaur
Spider-Man: Bored at Home
goutros
To prove it isn’t always @spider_slack who messes up, here’s another one that went viral.
@spider_slack
Às vezes temos que salva as pessoas delas mesma, mais nem sempre dar certo!
