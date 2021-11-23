This TikTok Spider-Man’s freeze frame challenge fail is taking the web by storm

Entertainment

Brazilian TikToker Cleyton Spider – or @spider_slack – who describes himself as a professional slackline athlete and gaming video creator, has shown that he’s not too shabby at that social media lark, with almost 27 million followers.

It’s TikToks like these that keep them coming.

He decided to get on board with a challenge doing the rounds of the video-sharing platform, in which people use the freeze frame feature to make themselves look like a flying Superman.

This is how it’s supposed to go.

And this is how @spider_slack’s attempt turned out.

The clip has almost three million likes, and inspired people to come up with more apt Spider-Man film titles.

Spiderman: Working from Home

oppa.ya

Spider-Man: Don’t Do This At Home

ap3x_vr

Spider-Man: Broke a Bone

khaleelz_doom

Spider-Man: Home Alone

isa_brunito

Spider-Man: Home Concussion

dheanasaur

Spider-Man: Bored at Home

goutros

To prove it isn’t always @spider_slack who messes up, here’s another one that went viral.

@spider_slack Às vezes temos que salva as pessoas delas mesma, mais nem sempre dar certo! ♬ Avongers Assembol – Former Legend

