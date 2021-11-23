Watch this fearless feline go full Tom Cruise with its own Mission Impossible
There’s a reason why they say that cats have nine lives, and it’s mostly because they appear to play fast and loose with the concept of safety. The one in this clip, shared by @buitengebieden_ from his own TikTok, could give Tom Cruise a run for his money in the ‘doing your own stunts’ contest.
Mission Impossible.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/1iuGC1KQfe
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 21, 2021
We’d quite like to see the sequel now, please. These tweeters seemed to enjoy the show.
All that trouble just to gaze at its own reflection?
Out of control narcissism ⬇️ https://t.co/vTgx1GKz8H
— Omid Djalili (@omid9) November 22, 2021
Obviously a tom (cruise) cat. https://t.co/hEGDJZxAHJ
— Colin Mansfield (@colin_mansfield) November 21, 2021
And then they called firefighters😉 pic.twitter.com/InTSNpuKbk
— Boris Pečenko (@acpirat) November 21, 2021
Mission Impawsible surely https://t.co/BUjE7pLoRF
— Sandra Harper (@SarnieHarper) November 22, 2021
Parpaw. https://t.co/ZKoQg6rad5
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 22, 2021
If you’re looking at this and thinking about your own lazy moggy, don’t worry – you’re not alone.
My cat can't even stand on the edge of the bath without falling in. https://t.co/OPkiixmZwJ
— Lindsay (@doobydoobydo2) November 22, 2021
