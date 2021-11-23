Animals

Watch this fearless feline go full Tom Cruise with its own Mission Impossible

Poke Staff. Updated November 23rd, 2021

There’s a reason why they say that cats have nine lives, and it’s mostly because they appear to play fast and loose with the concept of safety. The one in this clip, shared by @buitengebieden_ from his own TikTok, could give Tom Cruise a run for his money in the ‘doing your own stunts’ contest.

We’d quite like to see the sequel now, please. These tweeters seemed to enjoy the show.

If you’re looking at this and thinking about your own lazy moggy, don’t worry – you’re not alone.

