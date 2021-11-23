Boris Johnson’s catastrophic CBI speech explained in 4 minutes of brutal detail

News

The BBC’s Ros Atkins is a past master at explaining major new stories in a comprehensive and accessible way.

Previous summaries include the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco, Brexit and the fishing industry, and the Owen Paterson parliamentary standards u-turn.

His newest explainer sums up the disastrous speech the PM gave to business leaders at the Confederation of British Industry conference in South Shields, which saw Peppa Pig World trend on Twitter for hours, and spawned tweets like these –

Boris Johnson urging everyone to go to Peppa Pig World… how long til we find out Jacob Rees Mogg has just bought shares in it or it's run by Dido Harding or something — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 22, 2021

Boris Johnson’s CBI speech was a total f***ing car crash, presumably an electric car that doesn’t go “bruuuhm”. 15 secs of dead air as he lost his place, muttering “forgive me” – I wish I could bottle the panic he felt in that moment. Oh yeah, he also compared himself to MOSES. — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 22, 2021

Here’s the whole thing explained in just over four minutes.

Boris Johnson gave an important speech on British business to the CBI today and it contained some unexpected moments. One Downing Street source said it was ‘shambolic’. The story in 4 mins. Produced Harriet Ridley, Brioney Sowden and Tom Brada. https://t.co/QL980xfLwo pic.twitter.com/2kfoN1hx3m — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 22, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to the satirists.

Here’s what people had to say about the devastating assessment.

Boris Johnson is cracking up. https://t.co/NyJPSumn2R — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) November 22, 2021

This is the most deadpan takedown of Boris Johnson’s vroom-vroom/Peppa Pig speech to the CBI you’ll see. Beautifully succinct summary by @BBCRosAtkins.pic.twitter.com/M8AC4k3z2U — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 22, 2021

More of this needed from the BBC 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Dismantling Boris Johnson’s car-crash CBI improv sessionpic.twitter.com/2UdAPqZv4V — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) November 22, 2021

Summary: The Spitting Image remake of "The President's brain is missing" has taken a dangerous step into reality. https://t.co/0teoZ85yqj — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) November 22, 2021

The talents of Ros Atkins know no bounds, all his videos are highly informative but this one is comedy gold… https://t.co/gqz3TjkVQe — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 22, 2021

