17 Tinder exchanges that crashed and burned in the most entertaining way

Life

A little while ago we featured 17 Tinder profiles that totally nailed it and now we’re taking another plunge into the world of Tinder.

This time we’re looking at 17 Tinder exchanges which didn’t exactly nail it. In fact, they pretty much completely crashed and burned.

But they did it in such an entertaining way that they made everyone’s day better.

1. ‘You get what you deserve’



(via)

2. ‘I’m probably gonna get unmatched’

(via)

3. ‘I look at this whenever I need a laugh’

(via)

4. ‘I snagged a slightly less terrible defeat from the jaws of defeat!’

(via)

5. ‘Freshly dumped and back on the chat’

(via)

6. ‘I’m aware of the effect I have on women’



(via)

7. ‘Starts a convo with hello gets mad when I reciprocate the laziness’



(via)

8. ‘The beard stays, but you can leave’

(via)

9. ‘I did my best’

(via)