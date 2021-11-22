The guy doing magic behind this TV reporter is 15 seconds well spent
If only every live TV news two-way was as entertaining as this.
Although, to be fair, it might get a bit irritating after a while. Especially on the really serious stuff.
Now that’s magic.
‘The way he looks so shocked and amused at his own talent, I hope hes doing ok with his card hangover, he was spewing cards left and right.’
Hey_siri_whats_up
‘This did entertain me.’
pastoolioliz
‘Haha made me laugh, the cameraman focus on him instead of the reporter. What a magic.’
Royal_Performance_13
‘That was the best 15 seconds of his life.’
ILoveYou__3000
Source Reddit u/J3FF2021