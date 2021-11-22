The guy doing magic behind this TV reporter is 15 seconds well spent

Videos

If only every live TV news two-way was as entertaining as this.

Although, to be fair, it might get a bit irritating after a while. Especially on the really serious stuff.

Now that’s magic.

‘The way he looks so shocked and amused at his own talent, I hope hes doing ok with his card hangover, he was spewing cards left and right.’

Hey_siri_whats_up ‘This did entertain me.’

pastoolioliz ‘Haha made me laugh, the cameraman focus on him instead of the reporter. What a magic.’

Royal_Performance_13 ‘That was the best 15 seconds of his life.’

Source Reddit u/J3FF2021