News

Boris Johnson’s bridge to Northern Ireland isn’t going to happen and we’re shocked – shocked, I tell you!

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2021

While we’ve all been distracted by Boris Johnson trying to overturn a parliamentary Standards Committee decision and playing fast and loose with the rules of – well, everything, people have apparently been looking into the feasibility of one of his pipe dreams.

The news – for Johnson, at least – isn’t good.

If anybody thought this bridge would ever happen, could they please email us? We’d be happy to give them a great discount on some magic beans.

It’s fair to say that not one of these people will be taking us up on that offer.

The brilliant Trumpton account went full Monty Python.

As Tory backbenchers seem to be discovering –

This engineer demolished Boris Johnson’s idea for a Scotland-N Ireland bridge and it’s devastating stuff

