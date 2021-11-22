Boris Johnson’s bridge to Northern Ireland isn’t going to happen and we’re shocked – shocked, I tell you!

News

While we’ve all been distracted by Boris Johnson trying to overturn a parliamentary Standards Committee decision and playing fast and loose with the rules of – well, everything, people have apparently been looking into the feasibility of one of his pipe dreams.

The news – for Johnson, at least – isn’t good.

Plans to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland have been ruled out due to forecasted costs and engineering challenges https://t.co/bDyxrnRvrs — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) November 21, 2021

If anybody thought this bridge would ever happen, could they please email us? We’d be happy to give them a great discount on some magic beans.

It’s fair to say that not one of these people will be taking us up on that offer.

1.

And here I was really looking forward to taking the Wales to Ireland tunnel before driving across this bridge to Scotland where the Royal Trade Yacht could sail me to the signing ceremony for the UK's entry into NAFTA/USMCA. https://t.co/Z9MgAXOYdH — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) November 21, 2021

2.

Well blow me down with a feather….”Boris Johnson has shelved his dream for a bridge or tunnel connecting Northern Ireland with Scotland, after a review concluded it would be too technically challenging.” https://t.co/Yd9yKLW0M7 — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) November 20, 2021

3.

"There was just one problem with the plan…it was bollocks". https://t.co/jo07BiWRIy — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) November 21, 2021

4.

What is the opposite of surprised? https://t.co/PGlsboorQG — ruth wishart (@ruth_wishart) November 21, 2021

5.

6.

Now, in No Shit Sherlock news… https://t.co/xl1IcDkIy9 — Helen O'Hara (@HelenLOHara) November 21, 2021

7.

In a similar vein, I am scrapping my previously announced wedding with Princess Grace of Monaco.https://t.co/Z48lSejj53 — Ed McCardie (@mccardiekist) November 21, 2021

8.

No surprise from a man who couldn't even organise building a bridge across the Thames. https://t.co/NakPSNyIY4 — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) November 21, 2021

9.

This levelling up programme is going well, No HS2 for Scotland, no carbon capture project and now no bridge to Northern Ireland. All these promises are melting away as fast as snae on a dyke. https://t.co/TZUBPmDxWk — Dick Winchester 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DickWinchester) November 21, 2021

10.

11.

I'm so shocked by this conclusion. Who could possibly have imagined this as the outcome? Nobody. Nobody at all. Inconceivable. https://t.co/pN7VabdkxH — David Mac Dougall (@davidmacdougall) November 21, 2021

The brilliant Trumpton account went full Monty Python.

Apart from stopping migrants, building 40 hospitals, giving £350m a week to the NHS, employing 40k nurses, building a Northern rail link, fixing social care and building a bridge between Scotland and Ireland, what else has Boris Johnson NOT done for us? — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) November 21, 2021

As Tory backbenchers seem to be discovering –

