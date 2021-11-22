Boris Johnson lost his place for 20 seconds during his CBI speech – only 5 responses you need

Politics

Boris Johnson isn’t exactly known for his hugely enlightening or forensically detailed speeches.

Indeed, going off on a tangent appears to be the prime minister’s preferred method of (non) communication.

But even for Johnson, his speech to the CBI today was a proper car crash. And if you were looking for a 20-second summary of his so-called premiership to date, you won’t do much better than this.

“Forgive me… forgive me… forgive me” Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to lose his place whilst delivering a speech to the CBI Read today’s top story: https://t.co/4ozTbgvoxl pic.twitter.com/0bRlJd87FF — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 22, 2021

And that’s not to mention the car impressions, his visit to Peppa Pig World and all the other stuff.

Boris Johnson is making a speech to the CBI: so far he has impersonated an accelerating car, praised Peppa Pig World, compared his 10-point green plan to a “new Decalogue…from Mount Sinai”, and lost his thread for what felt like a minute but was probably only 10 seconds — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 22, 2021

It was so bad, in fact, that the good people of ITV News felt compelled to ask if everything was alright.

‘You lost your notes, you lost your place, you went off on a tangent about Peppa Pig – frankly, is everything okay?’ Boris Johnson says his speech to the CBI ‘went over well’ after a reporter asks about him appearing to lose track of his notes pic.twitter.com/F7cznPQnYN — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 22, 2021

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

1.

Almost unbelievable that a Prime Minister can struggle so badly to deliver a pre-scripted speech to a friendly audience. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 22, 2021

2.

Word of the day is 'hingum-tringum' (19th-century Scots): feeble and barely presentable; just about hanging together. — Susie Dent 💙 (@susie_dent) November 22, 2021

3.

Starting to see now why 144,000 people are dead pic.twitter.com/wpHRoXQzqM — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 22, 2021

4.

Behold the decline of ruling class ability pic.twitter.com/fvfQM44OBg — John Harris (@johnharris1969) November 22, 2021

5.

I've only just seen this. I wouldn't accept this from

an eleven year old reading in an assembly. Does he have no pride? https://t.co/FFODKN5zdf — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) November 22, 2021

To conclude.

"So how did you distract them from the health care bill?"

*I pretended I was a car and said I went to Peppa Pig World"

"Nice!" pic.twitter.com/5cwdwNXroE — Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) November 22, 2021

And this.

And also this.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers speech to the CBI. pic.twitter.com/EjgJQ0sGS7 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) November 22, 2021

And if you want it particularly straight-talking (NSFW!)

I’ve written a little song to accompany this. [sound up] pic.twitter.com/qBJfizIeCj — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) November 22, 2021

