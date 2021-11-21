15 top animal facts that aren’t necessarily true – but should be

Twitter

The @topanimalfacts Twitter account has taken a leaf out of Ronseal’s book, because they only deal in animal facts which are, indeed, top. Not just top, though – also (mostly) fake.

These are a few of our favourites.

1.

Kangaroos can jump up to 15 feet if they step on a Lego — Top Animal Facts (@topanimalfacts) October 23, 2019



Via

2.

Larger bird species live longer than small ones. A hummingbird's lifespan is 12 minutes. The last of the pterodactyls only died last week. — Top Animal Facts (@topanimalfacts) August 11, 2020

3.

Whales swallow 7000 spiders in their sleep each year — Top Animal Facts (@topanimalfacts) November 13, 2019

4.

There are hundreds of unidentified species of rodents because nobody cares. — Top Animal Facts (@topanimalfacts) December 16, 2020

5.

Nearly three percent of the ice in Antarctic glaciers is penguin urine. Think about that next time you ask for ice in your drink. — Top Animal Facts (@topanimalfacts) May 22, 2019



Via

6.

Squirrels store nuts in their mouth because the fashion industry refuses to give them pockets. — Top Animal Facts (@topanimalfacts) March 4, 2021

7.

A mature female spider is capable of producing seven different types of silk, but male spiders usually don't even notice. — Top Animal Facts (@topanimalfacts) November 18, 2021

8.

Mountain goats call other goats "floor goats". — Top Animal Facts (@topanimalfacts) September 24, 2021



Via