About as much fun as you can have with a pizza box
It seems that Papa Johns (They’ve decided to remove their own apostrophe now.) doesn’t just provide fast food, but also entertainment – in the form of highly doodle-friendly boxes.
This is what one design looked like at first.
But u/TheCarrot_v2 has shared what it looked like with the help of a black pen and a bit of skill.
A lot of the reactions were very apt.
And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
‘Til delivery brings me ’round again to find
I’m not the man they think I am at home
Oh, no, no, no.
I’m a pizza man
Pizza man! burning out his fuse up here alone.
icedank
I’ve been drawing mustaches and goggly eyes for a lifetime and would consider this a crowning achievement.
nutellatubby
“Or a man who makes pizza’s in a traveling show, I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do, My gift is my pizza, and this one’s for you.”
ripmerle
Saturday Nights Alright for Pizza.
bingold49
Other Papa Johns revamps include –
Joseph Stalin – or is that Mario?
A Judy Garland lookalike
Finally – this wizard.
Magic!
Source r/funny Image quotesgram DesignDrawArtes on Pixabay