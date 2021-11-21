Pics

About as much fun as you can have with a pizza box

Poke Staff. Updated November 21st, 2021

It seems that Papa Johns (They’ve decided to remove their own apostrophe now.) doesn’t just provide fast food, but also entertainment – in the form of highly doodle-friendly boxes.

This is what one design looked like at first.


Via

But u/TheCarrot_v2 has shared what it looked like with the help of a black pen and a bit of skill.

A lot of the reactions were very apt.

And I think it’s gonna be a long long time

‘Til delivery brings me ’round again to find

I’m not the man they think I am at home

Oh, no, no, no.

I’m a pizza man

Pizza man! burning out his fuse up here alone.
icedank

I’ve been drawing mustaches and goggly eyes for a lifetime and would consider this a crowning achievement.
nutellatubby

“Or a man who makes pizza’s in a traveling show, I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do, My gift is my pizza, and this one’s for you.”
ripmerle

Saturday Nights Alright for Pizza.
bingold49

Other Papa Johns revamps include –

Joseph Stalin – or is that Mario?


Via

A Judy Garland lookalike


Via

Finally – this wizard.

Magic!

