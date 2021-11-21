About as much fun as you can have with a pizza box

Pics

It seems that Papa Johns (They’ve decided to remove their own apostrophe now.) doesn’t just provide fast food, but also entertainment – in the form of highly doodle-friendly boxes.

This is what one design looked like at first.



Via

But u/TheCarrot_v2 has shared what it looked like with the help of a black pen and a bit of skill.

A lot of the reactions were very apt.

And I think it’s gonna be a long long time ‘Til delivery brings me ’round again to find I’m not the man they think I am at home Oh, no, no, no. I’m a pizza man Pizza man! burning out his fuse up here alone.

icedank

I’ve been drawing mustaches and goggly eyes for a lifetime and would consider this a crowning achievement.

nutellatubby

“Or a man who makes pizza’s in a traveling show, I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do, My gift is my pizza, and this one’s for you.”

ripmerle

Saturday Nights Alright for Pizza.

bingold49

Other Papa Johns revamps include –

Joseph Stalin – or is that Mario?



Via

A Judy Garland lookalike



Via

Finally – this wizard.

Magic!

Source r/funny Image quotesgram DesignDrawArtes on Pixabay