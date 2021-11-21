Normal things look really weird in ultra-close-up – 17 favourites

Pics

There are things we see every day, that are so familiar to us that we barely notice them, yet if we see them from an unusual angle, it’s hard to know what they are.

The inside of a guitar looks like something Kevin McCloud could rave about for an hour – not counting the ad breaks.



This is what you’d see if you sliced through a tube of toothpaste. Certain toothpastes, anyway. Don’t slice through toothpastes.



But if you look at things under a microscope, they can seem almost alien.

Over on Imgur, FabulousFlavor shared some photos of everyday things shown in hyper close-up.

Here are some of the most fascinating.

1. A magnified banana has a certain a-peel #NotSorry

2. Velcro up close and personal – gripping stuff

3. Dental floss. Used dental floss.

4. For everyone who’s ever wished they could get a really good look at their toilet paper (Nobody)

5. The foot of a housefly – some things are best viewed from a distance

6. This is what split ends look like. Time for a trim.

7. I’m dreaming of a green Christmas – (It’s snow, in case you were wondering)

8. Might have overdone it with the salt and pepper

9. Glad we don’t need to lick stamps anymore



10. Pencil graphite – which is why drawing is hard

11. Needle and thread – sew far, sew good

12. One granule of instant coffee. It takes thousands to give you that headache.

13. After seeing these eyelashes, you may never want to blink again.

14. Don’t get wound up over guitar strings.

15. These cake sprinkles will snooker your decorating efforts.

16. We’ll chalk this one up to – well, being chalk.

17. Not sure we want to know what that alien thing is in this household dust.

Bonus

Strawberries, anyone? Nah, you’re alright.



