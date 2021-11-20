“In 10 seconds I’ll prove to you that the gender pay gap does not exist”

Entertainment

On average, women earn between 7 per cent and 20 per cent less than their male counterparts, depending on a number of factors such as sector, age and country.

In the UK, new legislation has recently kicked in, requiring companies to keep track of and report their own performance on equal pay, but only time will tell whether it makes a difference.

In the meantime, TikToker @chitchatmark shared this theory on why the gender pay gap doesn’t really exist.

His joke fooled some people, but most TikTok users loved the twist. Here’s what they said.

If a picture paints a thousand words, this video reaction from @footdocdana must paint about a million.

READ MORE

A man sued Brewdog for sex discrimination against men and the internet wasn’t kind

Source @chitchatmark Image Screengrab