9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Life

It’s that time of the week when we round up 9 of our favourite takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Don’t know anyone who regrets not getting it’

(via)

2. ‘A poo “doctor” writes’

(via)

3. ‘Adele didn’t lose her voice’

(via)

4. ‘When the leader of the “Heritage Party” said this’



(via)

5. ‘Don’t be that guy’

(via)

6. ‘Take several seats’

(via)

7. ‘Armadillos are funny looking animals’



(via)

8. ‘A 16 year old takes her shot and politely dispatches her belittling elders’

(via)

9. ‘One of the greatest letters ever written’

(via)

READ MORE

Took us far too long to spot the problem with this kitchen worktop