This spider following a mouse pointer around spun a web of funny responses

A spider spent a few hours following a mouse pointer around and the resulting video has now been watched more than 3 million times.

In the spirit that so many people surely can’t be wrong …

And it prompted no end of funny replies. Here are our favourites.

‘I’m not sure what’s more impressive, the spider following the mouse for hours or you moving the mouse for the spider to follow for hours.’

SailsAk ‘Spider: I can’t believe how long I can make this human move the cursor around.’

trwawy05312015 ‘Meanwhile another spider is going through the guy’s wallet.’

Biomicrite ‘This is the point in time that my boss asks why I haven’t turned in the project that was due.’

Djwshady44 ‘Web crawler indexing OPs page.’

xerpodian ‘Web development’

reloxx099 ‘Good idea coding with a spider, he’ll help you catch the bugs.’

Guthixian-druid

And just in case you’re wondering …

‘Looks like a jumping spider. They have great vision and could probably see you if he were to look. There is some evidence that suggests they may even be able to recognise themselves in mirrors to some extent. Fascinating little fellas.’

Crackracket

Source Reddit u/talktothelampa