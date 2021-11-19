Videos

‘This is why you should NEVER stay near the exit of a railway tunnel!’ warns nicosfofo over on Reddit.

And very sage advice it is too.

‘Honestly startled me.’

Minatigre ‘My heart rate went up briefly there.’

noice1m8y “Dear mother of god wha— aww it’s so cute”

Tyker12 ‘This just made my day 🖤 it’s also given me unrealistic expectations and I will stuck outside of a railway tunnel for the next few days waiting patiently for my new giant cat.’

Coconut-Silent

READ MORE

‘One of the greatest letters ever written’

Source Reddit u/nicosfofo