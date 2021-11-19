Twitter

Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated November 19th, 2021

The weekend is so close you can almost taste it. It has flavours of takeaway food, mindless telly and creeping Monday fear.

Before that, you get to read these top tweets from the past seven days. Give your faves a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2