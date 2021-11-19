Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

The weekend is so close you can almost taste it. It has flavours of takeaway food, mindless telly and creeping Monday fear.

Before that, you get to read these top tweets from the past seven days. Give your faves a follow.

1.

2.

‘Multipack item not to be sold separately’ My local shop: pic.twitter.com/S9T45AkxFS — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) November 13, 2021

3.

Me reading the cooking instructions off the bag I just threw out pic.twitter.com/IUy6W7ovSk — ωтf♛ɮʀɨȶȶʐ ✨ (@brittyfun) November 12, 2021

4.

Every dang hotel I've stayed in. pic.twitter.com/xPb7PdwG2f — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) November 13, 2021

5.

if taylor swift can write All Too Well after dating jake gyllenhaal for only 3 months then im also allowed to be as dramatic as I want — sara (@sarahanebutt) November 4, 2021

6.

7.

when the Borg assimilated picard and learned about France pic.twitter.com/VnE3djh1Uy — plain simple mason🦇 (@klausnkrieg) November 15, 2021

8.

…Hey Jude pic.twitter.com/i6c2kbG81x — The Dad Joke Man (@DadJokeMan) November 18, 2021

9.

Full fat coke makes you feel like your teeth are wearing ugg boots — Francis O'Brien (@brien_francis) November 13, 2021

10.

I need that bright light thing that helps you cope with winter blues, what it's called? Oh yes I know it's called the hot mediterranean sun. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 15, 2021

11.

My daughter cringed this morning when I asked her to pass my telephone. I might as well have asked her to turn on the wireless and dictated a telegram to send whilst running her errands. — Shaparak Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) November 15, 2021

12.