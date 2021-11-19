A coach turned his wedding vows into a team sport and scored a touchdown

Pics

An old clip of a funny wedding moment has started bouncing around the internet again, after being shared on Reddit’s r/funny forum.

Here’s the original.

We hope the bride put her ‘I do’ to the vote with the congregation as revenge. Although it looks like they’re in a play, the event took place in what’s known as a megachurch – not to be mistaken with a MAGA church, which is a whole other kettle of fish.

Some Redditors hated it.

How to humiliate your bride in one easy lesson. “It was just a joke.”

susandathome

I’m sure the wife knew about this beforehand, but on some off-chance she didn’t, this would be so rude and tacky.

7kmiles4what

Most thought it was pretty funny.

Have a wedding on a stage and you’re gonna get a show.

Username24601

“what do you think, dave?” – “well she is pretty good in bed…” – “wait, What???”

S-Markt

Them looking up at the bride and going back down was a great touch.

Reformedjerk

All that was missing was a “hands in …. brides-name on three …. one-two-three brides-name” at the end of the huddle.

Ajfd

“Sorry man, it’s gonna be a no from me dawg”

Walruspup25

I love how the preacher says straight up: ill let you know i had no part in that.

gerundhome

While everyone there appreciated the gag, it could have backfired horribly, like this other joke.

I know a guy who tried something similar, asked his best man if he should sign or not. Priest picked up the cert, closed the book, shouted at him for making a mockery of the church and disrespectful of his beautiful bride. Priest declared they were not married until they’d signed despite what he’d said at the altar.

Sirix_8472

Or this –

And then she did the same thing with her friends and they told her to dump him.

The_Safe_For_Work

READ MORE

These might be the best best men of all time

Source Gordon Yurk H/T r/funny Image Screengrab