This TikTok star’s trip to Hyde Park turned him into a Mary Poppins character
Actor Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke is a big hit on TikTok, where he goes by the name @imjoshfromengland2.
He regularly attracts more than a million likes on posts like these –
@imjoshfromengland2
WHATS IN THESE?! THESE ARE OUTRAGEOUS!!!! THEY’VE PROPER DONE ME IN!!!! 😭😭😭😂😂😂
@imjoshfromengland2
HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS?!?! I THOUGHT EVERYONE WAS THE SAME!!! 😭😭 😂😂
He often highlights differences between the US and the UK, but when he took a trip to Hyde Park with his girlfriend, @kimberley_w1, it was something very different to his usual lively delivery that made people share Kim’s TikTok.
@kimberley_w1
THE END! 😂🤣@imjoshfromengland2 ##pigeonlover ##hydeparklondon
It has to be a good sign if animals like you, right? Maybe not good for the well-pecked hat.
TikTok users certainly enjoyed Josh’s bird trauma.
Perhaps Kim should have added this as a soundtrack.
Give them both a follow, if you happen to be on TiTok.
READ MORE
Perspective wreaked havoc with this picture of 2 pigeons and it made it much better
Source kimberley_w1 Image Screengrab