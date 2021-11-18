This TikTok star’s trip to Hyde Park turned him into a Mary Poppins character

Entertainment

Actor Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke is a big hit on TikTok, where he goes by the name @imjoshfromengland2.

He regularly attracts more than a million likes on posts like these –

@imjoshfromengland2 HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS?!?! I THOUGHT EVERYONE WAS THE SAME!!! 😭😭 😂😂 ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

He often highlights differences between the US and the UK, but when he took a trip to Hyde Park with his girlfriend, @kimberley_w1, it was something very different to his usual lively delivery that made people share Kim’s TikTok.

It has to be a good sign if animals like you, right? Maybe not good for the well-pecked hat.

TikTok users certainly enjoyed Josh’s bird trauma.

Perhaps Kim should have added this as a soundtrack.

Give them both a follow, if you happen to be on TiTok.

Source kimberley_w1 Image Screengrab