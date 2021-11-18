This most unfortunate double headshot is very funny (as long as it’s not you)

Sport

To hit one of the defenders in the face with the ball may be regarded as misfortune, to hit two of them looks like carelessness.

This 7-second clip of football action went viral went viral because, well, watch.

Double oof. And the crowd’s reaction just makes it even funnier.

I can’t stop laughing. And the shrugging/giggling walk off. Block(s) or charge(s)? https://t.co/mBx1FmGsn0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2021

READ MORE

‘One of the greatest letters ever written’

Source Twitter @overtime