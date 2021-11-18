Sport

This most unfortunate double headshot is very funny (as long as it’s not you)

Poke Staff. Updated November 18th, 2021

To hit one of the defenders in the face with the ball may be regarded as misfortune, to hit two of them looks like carelessness.

This 7-second clip of football action went viral went viral because, well, watch.

Double oof. And the crowd’s reaction just makes it even funnier.

Source Twitter @overtime