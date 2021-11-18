There was a right royal pisstake of this expert prediction for the Queen – 14 funny favourites

News

There has been a lot of concern about the Queen’s health after the 95-year-old had a hospital visit resulting in being told to rest, followed by a back strain that caused her to miss the Remembrance Day services.

I think there is something going on with The Queen, I’d wager that she’s generally very unwell. She doesn’t usually miss appointments. — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 14, 2021

Fears were raised further by Boris Johnson’s personal assurances that she was well.

PM says he saw the Queen for an audience this week and she is “very well”. “I want to reassure people”, he says, after Her Majesty pulled out of today’s Remembrance ceremony due to a sprained back. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) November 14, 2021

It was then announced that the Queen would rest for the next few weeks, before considering carrying out public engagements.

The Independent wrote ‘Queen to rest at Windsor with no major duties planned for rest of 2021’

Glasgow Live said ‘Queen to attend no more major engagements this year as health scare continues’

MSN, however, sought expert opinions.

The interesting choice of words sent Twitter into overdrive, and the results were unmissable.

1.

is the Queen… a bear? pic.twitter.com/LcW0TkNjE6 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 17, 2021

2.

Experts also advised people not to approach the Queen during those early weeks in February, as she will be emaciated after months of hibernation and aggressive as she hunts for food. pic.twitter.com/2bAWBBjU2l — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 17, 2021

3.

I know a lot of you think she's dead, but I reckon she cut herself a bad fringe and is waiting for it to grow out. https://t.co/s4ZrVCMZt3 — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) November 17, 2021

4.

5.

6.

Is… is the Queen a caterpillar? pic.twitter.com/F4ayV6Jgkp — Viennese Strudel (@VienneseStrudel) November 17, 2021

7.

Why are they talking about her like she’s a fucking Pokémon pic.twitter.com/JYZMVu5w6q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2021

8.

Again, I am no comms expert but I am cackling at the idea that "The Queen has entered a new phase" was the least creepy thing they came up with. — Witchita Hypeman (@thatbikedad) November 17, 2021

9.

[office] BOSS: it's been almost six months, where have you been ME: uh, I was entering a new phase https://t.co/v25ksKlIGm — born miserable (@bornmiserable) November 17, 2021

10.

[through a megaphone as i drive around the neighborhood] THE QUEEN HAS ENTERED A NEW PHASE. PLEASE STAY INSIDE https://t.co/8slrDmr7Fx — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) November 17, 2021

11.

Hope it’s a goth phase https://t.co/DgOzDsXffO — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) November 17, 2021

12.

getting a BBL https://t.co/RZKu4shMMV — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) November 17, 2021

13.

it’s too late but i should have used this phrasing when i had top surgery and had to take three weeks off work https://t.co/3aSnonYoiz — jes skolnik (@modernistwitch) November 17, 2021

14.

Just let the woman shed her tail in private. pic.twitter.com/XGIvU9623e — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) November 17, 2021

Actor and comedy writer, Andy Richter, aired this suspicion.

I bet they’re Bionic-Womaning the Queen — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 18, 2021

That ought to make the government think twice before lying to her again.

