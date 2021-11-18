News

There was a right royal pisstake of this expert prediction for the Queen – 14 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 18th, 2021

There has been a lot of concern about the Queen’s health after the 95-year-old had a hospital visit resulting in being told to rest, followed by a back strain that caused her to miss the Remembrance Day services.

Fears were raised further by Boris Johnson’s personal assurances that she was well.

It was then announced that the Queen would rest for the next few weeks, before considering carrying out public engagements.

The Independent wrote ‘Queen to rest at Windsor with no major duties planned for rest of 2021’

Glasgow Live said ‘Queen to attend no more major engagements this year as health scare continues’

MSN, however, sought expert opinions.

The interesting choice of words sent Twitter into overdrive, and the results were unmissable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Actor and comedy writer, Andy Richter, aired this suspicion.

That ought to make the government think twice before lying to her again.

Source MSN Image Screengrab