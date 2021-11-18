People are sharing orgasmic feelings that aren’t actually orgasms and it’s not as NSFW as you think (honest)

Life

People have been sharing the mostly everyday moments in their life that feel special – extra special – after mackeastman asked this over on Reddit.

What’s an orgasmic feeling that isn’t an orgasm?

And despite all the appearances to the contrary, it really isn’t as NSFW as you think it’s going to be. Here are 19 answers that rang true most with us.

1.

‘One of those complete body stretches. The ones that make you want to go back to bed.’

ketzcm

2.

‘Farting away a stomach ache.’

Snoo_87426

3.

‘You know when you go swimming, or even just tilt your head the wrong way in the shower, and you get water stuck in your ear? You shake your head back and forth trying to get it out. You even jump up and down with your head leaning over sideways. But the water just won’t budge.

‘You eventually go to bed and lay on your side, hoping gravity will pull the water loose. You lay there, waiting and hoping. Finally, it happens. That water in your ear breaks loose with a single, crisp swoosh sound. You can finally hear clearly again, and you can go to sleep with no more pressure in your ear.

‘That’s a good feeling right there.’

Jim2718

4.

‘Back scratches.’

WowItsAShark

5.

‘Climbing into a warm and cozy bed when tired after a long day of work.’

LWrayBay

6.

‘That part of a great song that makes your spine tingle.’

northernman

7.

‘The moment when you’ve been congested all day and one nostril finally opens.’

supadupa82

8.

‘Closing those 10 tabs, word, PowerPoint after finishing a project/assignment.’

Younosewho

9.

‘Any sort of head massage is a win in my book.’

YourSpecialMabon

10.

‘Taking my boots off after working in them all day.’

Coffeearing