Masks, jabs and lockdown – 13 favourite pandemic posts

Life

With so much focus on Tory sleaze, you could be forgiven for thinking that the Covid pandemic has ended – an impression you might also get from counting masks on the government side of the House of Commons.

But it hasn’t – and funny tweeters are still talking about it. Here are a few favourite tweets on the topic.

1.

Austria has introduced a lockdown for people who’ve not got vaccinated can we do that here too regardless of Covid — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 15, 2021

2.

Showed my vaccine passport at 5 guys and I got to meet all 5 guys. — Little Greenis (@DurtMcHurtt) November 8, 2021

3.

Boris assuring us there won't be another lockdown can only mean one thing… it's time to get the tree up. Seems to happen earlier every year. #downingstreetbriefing — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 15, 2021

4.

The best way to make anti-vaxxers take the covid jab is to mandate it for them NOT to have it – then they will furiously demand their freedom to have one. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 31, 2021

5.

we really had virtual parties on zoom oh my god like… we was in the TRENCHES — river (@kissmeriver) October 21, 2021

6.

Seriously. On an antivaxxer forum, I saw a frequent poster refer to herself and her fellow antivaxxers as “a dying breed.” — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 17, 2021

7.

so sorry for my delayed response to this email, i have been working through a global pandemic which people refer to in the past tense now even though it is still definitely happening — Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) October 21, 2021

8.

9.

Anyone else forgotten how to hold in a fart? I wonder what other skills I've lost over lockdown — Chris (@_Papaglitch_) November 8, 2021

10.

As the NHS move towards requiring all staff to be double jabbed, the case for some visitors to be double bagged is strengthened. pic.twitter.com/ira6IS9G7L — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) November 9, 2021

11.

Boris Johnson visited the Sunlit Uplands care home in Brexit-on-Sea today. He refused to wear a mask so Old Morag ambushed him in the corridor and forced a pair of her incontinence pants over his head. — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) November 11, 2021

12.

if i’d invented microscopic microchips the last thing i’d do would be to waste them by injecting them in you fucking idiots. — iain morris (@iainkevanmorris) November 9, 2021

13.

Love that I've still got people popping up to tell me "our numbers are only worse because we test more" and "foreigners don't count properly or make their numbers up" days after we found out that we spent 6 weeks wrongly telling everyone in the West Country they were fine… pic.twitter.com/GULpljWsXv — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) October 20, 2021

Image Erik Mclean