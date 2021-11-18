Pics

Boris Johnson’s reaction to a rebuke from the Speaker was as mature as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 18th, 2021

The Owen Paterson lobbying scandal seems to have been something of a tipping point, both for revelations about MPs advising on matters that appear to be conflicts of interest, and for a cliff-edge drop in public confidence in the government.

The debate on whether MPs should have a second job, or what kind of second job they should have, has been raging in and out of parliament, with some MPs insisting that their £81,932 salary isn’t enough.

These are a couple of solutions they might want to consider.

During Wednesday’s PMQs, Keir Starmer raised the Owen Paterson issue with Boris Johnson.

Instead of apologising, Johnson tried to divert attention to the work Keir Starmer did for legal firm Mishcon de Reya, prior to becoming the Labour Leader, and regarding which there is no suggestion that he broke parliamentary rules.

It earned Johnson this rebuke.

If the PM were half as persistent about doing his job as he continued to be about this accusation, he wouldn’t be losing support faster than that Barbara Windsor character in an exercise class.

While Boris Johnson and his front bench might have found his Mishconduct pun uproariously funny, tweeters were a little more difficult to impress.

Oh, and there’s also this.

