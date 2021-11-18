Animals

This bird trained to find money and bring it back is a remarkable watch (unless it’s your cash, obviously)

Poke Staff. Updated November 18th, 2021

To be filed under ‘don’t try this at home’ (or do it anywhere, in fact, because it’s illegal) is this video of a myna bird trained to find cash and bring it back home.

It’s quite the watch. But only if it’s not your cash, obviously.

The video’s now been watched more than 9 million times and prompted countless comments. Here are just 3 of them.

‘That’s what I call passive income.’
darkkodam

‘Needs to branch out into credit cards.’
histeethwerered

‘At least it won’t go to jail cause it is a ‘myna’…’
_Xyreo_

Source Reddit u/_Xyreo_