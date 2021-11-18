This bird trained to find money and bring it back is a remarkable watch (unless it’s your cash, obviously)
To be filed under ‘don’t try this at home’ (or do it anywhere, in fact, because it’s illegal) is this video of a myna bird trained to find cash and bring it back home.
It’s quite the watch. But only if it’s not your cash, obviously.
The video’s now been watched more than 9 million times and prompted countless comments. Here are just 3 of them.
‘That’s what I call passive income.’
darkkodam
‘Needs to branch out into credit cards.’
histeethwerered
‘At least it won’t go to jail cause it is a ‘myna’…’
_Xyreo_
Source Reddit u/_Xyreo_