This bird trained to find money and bring it back is a remarkable watch (unless it’s your cash, obviously)

Animals

To be filed under ‘don’t try this at home’ (or do it anywhere, in fact, because it’s illegal) is this video of a myna bird trained to find cash and bring it back home.

It’s quite the watch. But only if it’s not your cash, obviously.

The video’s now been watched more than 9 million times and prompted countless comments. Here are just 3 of them.

‘That’s what I call passive income.’

darkkodam ‘Needs to branch out into credit cards.’

histeethwerered ‘At least it won’t go to jail cause it is a ‘myna’…’

_Xyreo_

READ MORE

Simply 17 very funny Tinder profiles that totally nailed it

Source Reddit u/_Xyreo_