‘What do you miss about the ’90s?’ – 20 nostalgic treats

At the risk of coming across like one of those TV nostalgia clips shows (but without the C-list talking heads), we’ve been getting just a little bit misty-eyed about the 1990s after Redditor Youcancallmesizzles asked this.

“What do you miss about the 90’s?”

A hugely popular question it proved too, with no end of replies ranging from the silly to the soulful to the deeply serious. Here are 20 of the most relatable responses.

‘Before we had mobile phones, my wife and I would plan to meet at a certain street corner at a certain time after work. We sometimes had to wait for the other person to show up, but we knew they would.’

i-will-be-dead

‘Not being contactable 24/7.

Peace of leaving school/work and not having to deal with their nonsense till tomorrow.’

Soma_Tweaker

‘There was a period between the Cold War and the War on Terror when it seemed like there was hope for the world.’

igetasticker

‘Blockbuster/Pizza Hut on Friday nights’

EdwardPackard

‘To be honest? I miss magazines. Like any interest under the sun had a couple of magazines. If you were on a road trip beg your parents to buy a paintball magazine or Nintendo power and just reread the articles over and over about games you could never play or kits you could never afford.

‘It helped feed the imagination and kept me endlessly entertained on trips.’

sakima147

‘Music, MTV, and listening to my huge 5 disc cd changer boom box.’

jasdq

‘The quietness before every fucking idiot in the world had access to the internet and a camera phone.’

-RUNPMT-

‘I was just a kid/young teenager but I only knew my best friends intimately. The rest of my class I didn’t know or care. Now it’s like all your followers are in your bedroom/home when you post to social media. Anyway.’

Phishstyxnkorn

‘Going to the mall, and hanging out with friends. Malls were awesome, and I hate that the strip mall style has taken over. Especially up in Canada, where it gets to -40 in the winter. Back in the day you could legitimately spend hours wandering the mall, indoors and warm. Now it is depressing.’

Lexi_Banner

‘Knocking on your friends door to see if they could come out.’

nosheam