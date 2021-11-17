The jury’s out on whether this Fox News presenter’s farcical confusion was an act

Entertainment

You might remember Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham for this accidental Nazi salute.

Perhaps her long history of homophobia grabbed your attention.

Just a reminder that Laura Ingraham’s career started by her going undercover to college LGBT meets to out closeted gay students to the newspapers — Lucas 🧡 (@LucasOfSunshine) August 31, 2021

Last night, something truly disgusting happened on Laura Ingraham's show. An anti-LGBT extremist on promoted a book called "The Health Hazards of Homosexuality." pic.twitter.com/sgZwmuZupC — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 14, 2019

Maybe it was when she likened Trump’s child detention camps to summer camps, mocked a survivor of the parkland school shooting or accused Obama of exposing Americans to ebola because he felt guilty about US colonialism.

“The Parkland kids are disrespectful” said Laura Ingraham who was one step away from saying the n-word on television last night. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 9, 2018

She’s the gift that keeps on giving but that you’d really like to return and exchange for a nice pair of slippers or a good book – or even horrible slippers and a bad book.

On her Fox show, The Ingraham Angle, guest Raymond Arroyo tried to raise the topic of woke storylines, such as one he’d spotted in Netflix’s hit series, You.

The resulting exchange has not only gone viral but has had people arguing about whether it was a Saturday Night Live-style skit – or an example of supreme idiocy and egotism.

Who’s on first base?

Minds were blown.

what in the hell pic.twitter.com/IPpwMJRMjv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2021

There are satire writers contemplating self harm right now. https://t.co/NOJdu9ylGx — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 16, 2021

However, while it’s clear that Laura Ingraham isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed – or even the sharpest tool in the blunt tool storage box, for some people, it seemed a bit too stupid to be real.

This was completely a scripted bit. Besides the fact she gives it away at the end by asking if Netflix has a show called Laura Ingraham, they've been doing this kind of stuff for years now.https://t.co/QkzcZCNJUF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 16, 2021

Opinion remained divided, but these were our favourite reactions.

In which @IngrahamAngle's massive ego literally blocks her already limited brain from processing information: https://t.co/aovVTVxe4q — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 16, 2021

“Who’s on first” for the humorless https://t.co/S5zrhiAtgH — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) November 16, 2021