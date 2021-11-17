Entitled customer won’t pay because she ‘doesn’t value money’ and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Weird World

There’s no shortage of ‘choosing beggars’ out there trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free.

And part of the fun – apart from watching them be told exactly where they can get off – is the comedy reasoning they come up with to justify their actions.

And this is one for the ages, shared by Redditor thubakabra who said: ‘Because she doesn’t value money, it would be best to send my artwork to her for free. Oh, they pay the shipping costs! Plus exposure!’

Ooof.

Here are our favourite things people said about it on Reddit.

“I don’t value money” so they should have no problem giving it away in exchange for the art that they do value then.’

nugohs ‘Yeah, funny how no matter how little they value money, they clearly value the art less.’

89slotha ‘”I definitely don’t resell it.” Are … are you sure because why would you feel the need to state that multiple times before even asked?? lol.’

DecoyDaddy I love the, “I’d feel uncomfortable dying of starvation” LMAO.’

VividFiddlesticks ‘And then the “I know, it’s odd.” ROFL’

Eirracka “I don’t value money” means they have a ton of it but want sh!t for free anyway. You might not value money, hon, but the grocery store sure does.

TigerDude33

