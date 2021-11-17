This entitled customer said they were being ‘exploited’ and the comeback was A++

Life

In the latest in an occasional series, entitled customer of the week goes to this ‘choosing beggar’ who goes from bad to worse to owned into next week.

The patience of the person offering to do the video edit they ask for is something to behold. But the perfect payoff makes it all worthwhile in the end.

‘Beggar claims paying €20 is ‘exploitation’ doesn’t work out well for her,’ said nitiddesigns over on the subReddit, r/choosingbeggars.

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

‘Now send the screenshots to their boss.’

Extra-Act-801 ‘With the bill.’

badass4102 ‘Nah, with your CV attached.’

englishmight ‘Locking the file, that’s actually brilliant.’

Tweakywolf ‘She could’ve just downloaded the file while it was still up, thankfully she didn’t realise I had the ability to revoke access lol.’

nitiddesigns ‘Amazing. “I don’t feel like paying anymore hahahaha wait no unlock the file no please I thought there wouldn’t be consequences for my actionssss.”

Immersturm ‘That laughing after not paying then being reduced to begging lol. Perfect.’

Mastatheorm-CG

Source Reddit u/nitiddesigns