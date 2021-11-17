The bad abbreviation on this label is almost enough to put you off cake
A Redditor named u/chrismf90 spotted this very unfortunate abbreviation on a label for Betty Crocker supermoist butter cake mix
This is the actual product.
That looks a lot more appetising than the other image might suggest.
Whoa, Wet Betty, bam-ba-lam.
monkeyballsoup
The label maker knows what’s up.
est1-9-8-4
The new competitor to Juicy. Now ladies (or fellas) everywhere can have sweatpants with Supermoist printed across the ass.
tom_yum
We probably wouldn’t use this in the ad campaign.
Sweaty Betty!
Holiday_Classic_472
Source r/funny Image r/funny, rierosa222 on Pixabay