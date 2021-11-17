Pics

The bad abbreviation on this label is almost enough to put you off cake

Poke Staff. Updated November 17th, 2021

A Redditor named u/chrismf90 spotted this very unfortunate abbreviation on a label for Betty Crocker supermoist butter cake mix

This is the actual product.


Via

That looks a lot more appetising than the other image might suggest.

Whoa, Wet Betty, bam-ba-lam.
monkeyballsoup

The label maker knows what’s up.
est1-9-8-4

The new competitor to Juicy. Now ladies (or fellas) everywhere can have sweatpants with Supermoist printed across the ass.
tom_yum

We probably wouldn’t use this in the ad campaign.

Sweaty Betty!
Holiday_Classic_472

