The bad abbreviation on this label is almost enough to put you off cake

A Redditor named u/chrismf90 spotted this very unfortunate abbreviation on a label for Betty Crocker supermoist butter cake mix

This is the actual product.



That looks a lot more appetising than the other image might suggest.

Whoa, Wet Betty, bam-ba-lam.

monkeyballsoup

The label maker knows what’s up.

est1-9-8-4

The new competitor to Juicy. Now ladies (or fellas) everywhere can have sweatpants with Supermoist printed across the ass.

tom_yum

We probably wouldn’t use this in the ad campaign.

Sweaty Betty!

Holiday_Classic_472

King’s College should be more careful about its course name abbreviations

