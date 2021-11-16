You get two for the price of one with this conspiracy theory

Pics

A six-year-old photo of astronaut Scott Kelly self-administering a flu shot aboard the International Space Station got the anti-vax treatment with added extras when it was posted on Facebook.

Here’s what happened.

Let’s just look at that again –

We’re not sure that’s an example of a working mind, to be honest. Redditors seemed to be of a similar opinion.

I wonder if maybe house fires are a hoax invented by big smoke detector.

I’m sick of these commie firefighters threatening to save me from a fire.

I am sick of them telling me NOT to stab myself. My body my choice.

Imagine a mindset that by default disregards and denigrates the biggest human achievements without a shred of evidence.

You…you can literally get a telescope and see the thing, especially if it’s transiting the moon. There’s like…websites that help you plan this based on your position.

Anti-vaxxer number 2 might just have coined a special phrase.

I’m going to remember “but that’s how my mind works” and whip it out the next time I say something stupid.

You can see more about Scott Kelly’s investigation into space vaccinations here.

