Science

Gillian McKeith said unvaxxed men hit the jackpot and the takedowns came thick and fast

Poke Staff. Updated November 16th, 2021

Once again we find ourselves asking ‘What’s the colour of the sky in Gillian McKeith’s world?’ after the poo ‘doctor’ has been sharing her thoughts on Covid and vaccines again.

No, stick with us, please.

This time McKeith appears to be suggesting unvaccinated men have hit the jackpot (wankpot?) and, well, here goes.

And these replies surely say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

And this.

But most of all, this.

READ MORE

18 gloriously dumb moments shared by the ‘-1000 IQ’ account on Twitter

Source Twitter @GillianMcKeith