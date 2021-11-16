Gillian McKeith said unvaxxed men hit the jackpot and the takedowns came thick and fast

Science

Once again we find ourselves asking ‘What’s the colour of the sky in Gillian McKeith’s world?’ after the poo ‘doctor’ has been sharing her thoughts on Covid and vaccines again.

No, stick with us, please.

This time McKeith appears to be suggesting unvaccinated men have hit the jackpot (wankpot?) and, well, here goes.

And these replies surely say it best.

1.

That’s not how sperm banks work, you don’t go in there and they start haggling for your cum — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2021

2.

See, you may not know this, but the vaccine doesn’t go into the testicles. — (((Adam Weissman))) (@ACW1129) November 15, 2021

3.

Nice to see faecal fondler Gillian McKeith branching out into the exciting world of cum peddling. pic.twitter.com/6nLMWE6iMD — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 16, 2021

4.

What does #HoldTheLine mean in this context? Is it just a line of antivax nobheads wanking into cups while Gill claps her hands raw like an overexcited toddler? https://t.co/Yg2npGfYGw — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) November 16, 2021

5.

Gillian McKeith: proof that, contrary to scientific consensus, evolution can in fact go in reverse. — Graham Mosley (@Mosley6Graham) November 15, 2021

6.

😂😂 The irony of faeces fiddling fraudster Gillian McKeith saying the unvaxxed can name their price. How are they going to prove it? Is she demanding people show their medical records, or carry some kind of unvaxxine passport? What a turd-thicket. https://t.co/SNPSWGVcWn — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) November 16, 2021

7.

If you get Covid you won’t have the energy to wank so there’s that 😂 https://t.co/Y9V99BAyPA — Dr Sheep Person aka Underclass Prole (@noplaceforsheep) November 16, 2021

8.

I think I just saw Gillian McKeith behind the bins at Lidl selling sandwich bags of semen from the boot of a hatchback. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) November 16, 2021

9.

With the greatest respect, I’ve decided not to take advice from people who make a living fiddling with Tupperware boxes filled with human shit. — Kieran McClung (@KieranMcClung) November 16, 2021

To conclude …

And this.

But most of all, this.

The absolute weirdest antivaxxer belief is that they’re suddenly going to be able to wank their way to being millionaires https://t.co/PnF1YbsXrR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2021

READ MORE

18 gloriously dumb moments shared by the ‘-1000 IQ’ account on Twitter

Source Twitter @GillianMcKeith