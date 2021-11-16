Entertainment

This GB News monologue on comedy ‘woketeers’ is a 48-second cringefest

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 16th, 2021

GB News is the gift that keeps on giving – or should that be grift?

Since day one, it’s been beset by technical difficulties, sustained trolling, unprofessional performances from its presenters, and some of the most laughable viewing figures this side of your cousin’s weekly Facebook Live broadcast of close-up magic.

One repeat offender is former Brexit Party MEP, Alex Phillips, seen here blaming ‘sour-faced feminists’ for protesting against wolf-whistling.

When you’re making a middle-aged male newsreader who chooses to work for GB News look woke, it might be time to take a breath.

At the weekend, she delivered this monologue about the trajectory of comedy, and it’s a fine example of car-crash TV.

Almost inevitably, it was brought to the attention of the Accidental Partridge Twitter account, who gave it the thumbs up – or down. We’re not sure how it works.

In between cringes, this is how tweeters reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

GB News gets a ratings drubbing from the Welsh language PAW Patrol – 9 funniest pupdates

Source Alex Andreou Image Screengrab