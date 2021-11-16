This GB News monologue on comedy ‘woketeers’ is a 48-second cringefest

Entertainment

GB News is the gift that keeps on giving – or should that be grift?

Since day one, it’s been beset by technical difficulties, sustained trolling, unprofessional performances from its presenters, and some of the most laughable viewing figures this side of your cousin’s weekly Facebook Live broadcast of close-up magic.

One repeat offender is former Brexit Party MEP, Alex Phillips, seen here blaming ‘sour-faced feminists’ for protesting against wolf-whistling.

When you’re making a middle-aged male newsreader who chooses to work for GB News look woke, it might be time to take a breath.

At the weekend, she delivered this monologue about the trajectory of comedy, and it’s a fine example of car-crash TV.

Came across this and watched for five minutes, agog. Not just at the straw man argument or the ignorance of the content (eg. Aristophanes, APPARENTLY, wrote comedy to lower the temperature and be kind 👀), but just the sheer AWFULNESS of the Key Stage 2 cobbled-together writing. pic.twitter.com/bmcO1zDThB — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 14, 2021

Almost inevitably, it was brought to the attention of the Accidental Partridge Twitter account, who gave it the thumbs up – or down. We’re not sure how it works.

In between cringes, this is how tweeters reacted.

1.

This is word for word a partridge script. Even the delivery is spot on. https://t.co/LB31A1TrtT — Harry Mincheley (@WanderingSadu) November 14, 2021

2.

I defy you to make it to the end of this video with the sound on. https://t.co/IIfQIoLnxQ — Laz, Lazarou Monkiest of Terrors 3.5%🏳️‍🌈💙🚀 (@FrancisMaudeAdv) November 14, 2021

3.

As I imagine I'd be branded a woketeer, I'd like to prove I don't want to ban comedy by inviting you to laugh out loud at this complete pudding-head. https://t.co/e42EevILCL — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) November 15, 2021

4.

Aside from the ghastly cliches in this monologue, has she not noticed that the right often complains about "offensive" jokes from people like Jo Brand or Frankie Boyle, or going back, Julian Clary? https://t.co/s2FrZpNrTs — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) November 15, 2021

5.

Who has upset you now GB News??? pic.twitter.com/HE8g1XNUcS — Dan from Torquay (@dan_thetall_man) November 14, 2021

6.

Sounds like someone trying to bulk up their word count in a mock GCSE English essay paper. — DanielM (@DanielMDanielM) November 15, 2021

7.

Wow.

It's odd how rapidly so many leading Brexiters managed to move on from the "love Europe – hate the EU" line that many of them pushed, into something completely different.

Now, apparently the big fear is woke people cancelling all comedy. https://t.co/F3uJdIbWiR — Slough for Europe 🇪🇺💙 (@SloughForEU) November 15, 2021

8.

I physically winced when she got to "from Molière to Michael McIntyre". Why are so many anti-"woke" types such utter philistines? https://t.co/UlwdJpdNBg — Tom Doran (@portraitinflesh) November 15, 2021

9.

We’ll just leave this here.

An apology: A few days ago I suggested GB News and Talk Radio were second class broadcasters compared to LBC’s @mrjamesob – Having seen this clip, I’ve realised I was wrong and that James could never be as insightful and witty as this genius… https://t.co/KXOElyXjRv — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) November 15, 2021

It’s a fair cop. https://t.co/17Yzimewfo — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 15, 2021

