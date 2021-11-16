This child’s T-shirt came with an unexpected and NSFW design fail

Pics

A Redditor named u/Dry_Big took to the r/Facepalm forum to share this epic children’s clothing fail. It’s definitely NSFW.

This is how the purchase was supposed to look.

But this is what arrived.

Let’s take a closer look.

Yep. It definitely says what we thought it said.

That has future crop-top written all over it – as well as ‘F_ck the Police’.

Here are a few favourite responses from other Redditors.

Fuck the police coming straight from nap time.

Zenketski

Straight out of swampton.

clce

I have a shirt with that same picture but it’s black and it says “disregard the constabulary”.

Armistice8175

Can someone please meme this into a thug life video with a hard drop of Ice Cube in the background??

Public-Sector-4499

I bet the artist meant the British band. I’m sick of Every Breath you Take…

DrPhollox

They might need to start making them in adult sizes. Just adult sizes.

Need this shirt

IIDIDOW

Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm