Probably the best TikTok duet chain of all time starts with a cat

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 16th, 2021

You’ve almost certainly already seen this clip of a cat enjoying a little milk. Really enjoying it.

A light-hearted distraction? Yes. A cute addition to the millions of internet cat videos? Certainly! The inspiration for a collaborative musical masterpiece? Surprisingly – damn straight.

Watch this – sound up, obviously.

@mimo_mio

Made a ##duett chain out of the ##numnumcat! ##numnum ##numnumnumnumnum ##fyp Credit goes to: @harrythedrummer @jaredbrake @malindamusic @melic6354 @nicholas.lennox.music @otterchaosuk @samthehorn @sherzodergashevofficial

♬ Num Num Cat – MiMo

Nature Boy – as Nat King Cole could never have imagined, featuring 13 (we think) talented musicians, beginning with Sherzod Ergashev, who went viral with his original stitch back in July.

It may be the best use of TikTok’s duet feature we’ve ever seen and the comments seem to agree.

“Holy smokes …this is a whole production.”
dr…idz

“Didn’t expect this to turn into Disney level musical.”
bravejohnsnow

“This is the perfect example of what humanity can do and it’s fucking beautiful.”
thibiscuit_

@mimo_mio’s duet chain has 1.2 million likes after three days, but it reached a wider audience when Debbie Mia posted it on Twitter.

The amazing video has picked up 114 thousand retweets and counting, not to mention comments like these –

And this final word from the TikTok producer – @mimo_mio.

