Twitter

There are tweets and there are dumb tweets. And then there are the really dumb tweets shared by the rather fabulous ‘-1000IQ’ account on Twitter which promises: ‘This page WILL lower your IQ.’

And they’re not kidding.

Follow @1000IQMoments on Twitter over here but before you do that, enjoy these 17 instances of Twitter at it very dumbest.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.



(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.



(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)