These dogs having a pawesome time on this slide is 34 seconds very well spent

Animals

Here’s 34 seconds to make your day better, these dogs having a simply pawesome time going down this slide.

You might enjoy it more with the sound off but either way it’s making our day better.

We want to have just a 10th of the fun they appear to be having.

❤️ could watch that all day 🤣 — Roy Dollin (@roy_d78) November 12, 2021

The way they all wait for the next dog…..😂 — Old git Victor (@OldGit_Victor) November 13, 2021

Bit of happiness for everyone today 😁👍🏻 https://t.co/XsFMnG976D — LiverpoolRetroGamer (@JackRobertsLRG) November 15, 2021

Source Twitter @LFC_Missy