These dogs having a pawesome time on this slide is 34 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated November 15th, 2021

Here’s 34 seconds to make your day better, these dogs having a simply pawesome time going down this slide.

You might enjoy it more with the sound off but either way it’s making our day better.

We want to have just a 10th of the fun they appear to be having.

