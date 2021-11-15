The only 5 responses you need to this right-wing YouTuber’s hot anti-vax take

Popular

Right-wing YouTuber Dave Rubin has a lot to say about – well, everything. He hates ‘woke liberals’, believes COVID rules amount to totalitarianism and we’re sure you can guess what he thinks of Joe Biden.

He recently shared this claim on Twitter.

A lot of people had the same reaction, which was one or another version of this –

from Burn GIFs via Gfycat

As on the nose as that is, we really wanted to share these five other takedowns.

1.

2.

He's so close to getting it. https://t.co/KZkO1eqzAC — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 12, 2021

3.

Sure, a lot of Dave's friends don't regret skipping the vaccine, but they're in Canada, you wouldn't know them https://t.co/erX9Hm0yLJ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 12, 2021

4.

People don't do a lot of talking on ventilators. https://t.co/buYy4POMVo — Fiqah (@sassycrass) November 13, 2021

5.

Then you know a lot of stupid people https://t.co/a2WkB8KyhL — Lori King (@1loriking) November 12, 2021

In the interest of balancing out Mr Rubin’s claim, here’s a word from someone who actually knows what he’s talking about.

Covid ICU doctor here.

Have talked to hundreds of family members who lamented not getting the vaccine on time. Not one patient in the last year has regretted getting it. I myself with multiple comorbidities am alive to correct your falsehood only because I got fully vaccinated. https://t.co/byHTbAtFjy — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) November 14, 2021

READ MORE

Anti-vaxxers are boycotting Tesco because Santa shows a Covid pass in their Christmas ad

Source Dave Rubin Image ronstik on Pixabay