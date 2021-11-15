Man’s first date doesn’t work out, invoices the woman £3.50 for her coffee

Weird World

We’ve all been on a few first dates where it didn’t work out. More than a few in our case, but now’s not the time for those.

But we’ve never had a first date end up like this, the jaw-dropping tale shared by @LaurenNotLozza over on Twitter which went viral because, well, look.

Six years since that lad tried to invoice me for a shit date pic.twitter.com/n73IIG13By — Me, you, Tokyo (@LaurenNotLozza) November 12, 2021

And here’s the exchange in full.

And it didn’t end there.

Forgot to add his final response pic.twitter.com/ZkPjGTohWW — Me, you, Tokyo (@LaurenNotLozza) November 12, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

It’s just mind-boggling. Love it when someone you don’t want to see again immediately confirms that you’ve made the right choice — Hattie Crisell (@hattiehattie) November 12, 2021

I wonder what he is up to these days,.. — amar singh (@amarjourno) November 12, 2021

Something in the Cabinet? — Phil Brown (@philbrown49) November 12, 2021

There was one more twist.

I’ve read this about 6 times and its making me laugh more each time I do. Just, wow.

I wonder what happened to him…. — Dani clark (@DaniGclark) November 12, 2021

He actually just kept doing it. Other women got in touch with me over the years to cross reference the name and number and it was him. It’s his MO. — Me, you, Tokyo (@LaurenNotLozza) November 12, 2021

READ MORE

People are sharing the lies they were told growing up – 23 most relatable porkies

Source Twitter @LaurenNotLozza H/T Indy100